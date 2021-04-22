Letters to the Editor: April 22

Code Enforcement Must Do Better

Dear Editor: We’re all trying to do our part in keeping Gulfport clean and beautiful, but I am very concerned that this particular department of the city is not enforcing code. I don’t mean for petty little things like cutting your grass. I’m talking about junk visible to all passers-by on and around someone’s property. I don’t care if you want to keep all your junk, but keep it behind your fence, in your backyard and not visible to the street and all who pass by. This uncaring for your property makes Gulfport look horrible.

I have complained (with pictures included) of a nearby neighbor that has four or five old refrigerators, microwaves, stoves, tires, broken down bikes, an unregistered, broken down van (also filled with more broken junk), aluminum siding peeling off their home and a carport also loaded with even more junk. Yes junk! You can certainly tell the difference between collecting items to re-purpose or whatever, but this is pure junk scattered all over the property and visible to all. The home owner has not attempted to re-purpose or do anything with all these broken “collectibles.” Refrigerators, especially. Isn’t it even illegal to leave them out without removing the doors so as not to be a hazard to a child who may close themselves inside and suffocate?

All of these violations have accumulated and keep accumulating for over five years. I’ve lived here for seven years and have made, at least, a half-dozen written complaints. Code enforcement has done nothing.

What do residents do when code enforcement won’t enforce? – Donna Luciano

Kudos on Council Coverage

Dear Editor: I would like to thank Ryan [McGahan] for a well-written article regarding the city reversing the Boca Ciega Yacht Club eviction. It was one of the most detailed and thorough articles, which gave balance to all views fairly with no bias. Now I’ll admit I’m a bit biased because I’m the historian for BCYC and have held many positions, including commodore. BCYC certainly wants to work with the city in good faith and remain part of the community as we have for 55 years.

There is one item I would like to be clarified. Ryan spoke of only two organizations being displaced. The Gulfport Yacht Club directly to the right of the Lions Club will also be displaced [by the city’s proposed redevelopment].

I appreciate all the hard work your team does to keep Gulfport informed. Keep up the excellent work. – Capt. Richard “Sandbar” Walters, BCYC Historian

Like this: Like Loading...