Letters to the Editor: April 29

Not Everyone Excited for Pride

Dear Editor: I have been reading the Gabber for six years now. I have adjusted to the changes; I know that is one thing in life that happens, changes. I just wanted to let you know that I was disappointed in the article that you wrote regarding the Pride day that is coming up in May. This may seem like a small thing to you, but when I read the sentence that Suzie King was quoted saying that, “We’re so excited and so is everyone else.” I live here in Gulfport. There are many families, gay and straight. This is not a gay town only. I am not everyone else. How did she know that everyone else was excited? Was there a poll taken that I was not aware of? The lineup that was written did give information about the day’s happenings. I think it will be fun for those that want to enjoy their lifestyle, I am happy for them. The event that starts at 6 p.m. at Salty’s sounds like a Key West event. I certainly hope the vibrators are new and unused. Thanks for the warning! Yes, I am a Karen and proud of it. – Karen Thompson

