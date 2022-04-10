Letters to the Editor: April 7

Litter Gitter

The “Litter Gitter” devices installed last May in Clam Bayou have been a huge success in keeping plastics from washing into the Bay. One of the first things I noticed upon moving to the area several years ago was that the small waterways on the bike trail where I walk my dog and ride my bike were choked with litter. Garbage, ranging from plastic bottles and bags to bigger debris like sports equipment, were all being slowly pushed downstream into Clam Bayou and out into Boca Ciega Bay. Litter in the water is unsightly and begins to break down into easily ingestible and harmful micro plastics in the Florida sun. Today, litter that makes its way into the waterways that lead to Boca Ciega Bay is stopped by the garbage traps known as “Litter Gitters” which are cleaned out very regularly. This leaves behind noticeably cleaner waters for both human and animal residents to enjoy. The devices were installed using funds from the Trash Free Waters Grant from the EPA which is a three-year grant. If the time ever comes where our community must pay for upkeep or routine cleaning, this resident will support it whole-heartedly. –Lou Mattar, St. Petersburg

Do or Don’t Say Gay

(Referencing Zack Mills’ comment on our March 24 cover story) What! Of course it says that; the bill contains the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” each twice. Try reading the bill [and] also know that these were never subjects taught in K-3 to begin with; as a parent of school kids you should have known that. This poorly worded and vague bill is simply red meat for the base as a follow up of CRT [critical race theory] and will lead to bullying and attacks. BTW you didn’t mention the support for this bill is slim and support for parents to be able to sue the school board for violation is strongly opposed. –E.C. Burton, via Facebook

Don’t Say Gabber

In opening this week’s edition of The Gabber I noticed the letter in Voices, “Don’t Say ‘Don’t Say Gay’.” Later on I read the article titled “Three’s Company”. After reading this edition of The Gabber, I’ve come to the conclusion that The Gabber should not be accessible to children 5-9 years old. –David Shiner, St Petersburg