Letters to the Editor: Aug. 11, 2022

Abby, Jen, Worship, and Activism

Abby Baker has been a gem to work with, both personally and in relation to her stories about the LGBTQ Resource Center. Her story about Allendale Methodist is another good one, as is her welcome of Julia Pettit to the Gulfport Library…and her articles on the Sunflower School, the Business Beat, Gabberlife, Arts, and the upcoming Gecko Art Show! Welcome, Jen Ring – I’d say you’re going to be busy! Change really is the only constant, and one change I’d like to suggest is to the headline on Abby’s final cover story. “Worship or Activism” sounds like they are mutually exclusive. Jesus’ example of bringing the “good news” of a loving God by challenging the status quo is only one example of activism as worship. Anyone who has engaged in nonviolent resistance or marching for civil rights knows they, too, are deeply rooted in faith. As Rev. Andy Oliver points out, “Show me where in the Bible it says you can’t marry two loving people.” Affirming two individuals’ commitment to each other is, in fact, the oldest value shared by all religious faiths: Do unto others as you would have them do to you. –Susan Gore, Gulfport

Rent Increases Ruining Gulfport

I’m concerned about our little eclectic town of Gulfport. I know we have lost and are still losing those people who have made this town so special. We are losing our friends and family due to high unexpected and sometimes astronomical increases in rent! I want to address this crisis in some form or another. I urge every resident in the city of Gulfport to help use your voice to make a change. Come to the next city council meeting and share your experience and thoughts on this subject. Let’s also have a community discussion in a town hall meeting. Lets find solutions! We need your help and support to keep our town diverse and unique to protect our economically vulnerably residents from being priced out of town. The next Gulfport City council meeting is Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. available through Zoom, and in person at City Hall. –Noreen Smith, Gulfport

Her Dog Ran Afowl of This Bird

What’s with the aggressive peacock hen that’s been chasing me and my little dog when we walk early in the morning on 29th Avenue, between 51st Street and downtown Gulfport? Is this someone’s pet on the loose? Is she dangerous? How do I deal with her safely? Help! –Susan Masztak, Gulfport

The Gabber welcomes and encourages letters and commentary. One letter per person, per month. All letters must be signed with your real name and city, and should be as brief as possible (ideally <250 words). We may edit letters for content, clarity and length. We will not print letters that incite violence, include personal attacks on private citizens, or that are intentionally misleading or inaccurate. Letters sent to the Gabber for print will also appear online and on the Gabber’s social media pages. Commentary posted to the Gabber’s website and social media pages may also be used in print. Opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent the views of the Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or mail them to 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.