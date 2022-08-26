Letters to the Editor Aug. 25

In Defense of Winway

The Gabber reported that at the July 19 Gulfport city council meeting the mayor accused Winway homes of being dishonest with him. According to The Gabber, the Mayor did not disclose the details of this meeting and what led him to this conclusion, just that he had a meeting with Winway and they were not honest with him. I want to state unequivocally that my experience with Winway homes has been the exact opposite. They have always been honest and gone out of their way to be fair. I am a Winway customer. They built my home in 2019. We bought a lot in Gulfport and then went in search of a home builder. We chose Winway because we thought they would build a quality, custom home at a fair price. We were not disappointed. Our home was included in the 2020 Flamingo Tour of Homes. We’ve lived in our home for almost three years now and it is a quality home that we thoroughly enjoy. Just one example of Winway’s honesty is their behavior at the end of the first year in our home. They contacted us to remind us that the home warranty process was transferring from a direct Winway contract to a home insurance company and did we want them to address any issues before that occurred. We came up with a list of about 12 items which they corrected without delay at their own expense. We have many other examples of Winway’s honest business behavior and will be glad to discuss with anyone willing to have a polite conversation. I’m not accusing the mayor of anything. I don’t know what drove the mayor’s assessment and I am not a lawyer but I think Florida’s Sunshine Law requires the mayor to disclose the details of an official meeting if requested. I’ll submit a request to the City and see if there are any details available just to satisfy my curiosity. –Bill Oetting, Gulfport

Gulfport Man Dies…

Regarding this week’s article associated with Bruce Plesser, The Gabber demonstrated a total lack of journalism. What exactly is The Gabber’s mission statement ?–Paul Innis, Gulfport

Edtor’s Note: Our mission, as stated on our website: The Gabber Newspaper has no agenda other than to inform the public through accurate and honest reporting, to engage the community, and help us all better understand our hyper-local and regional world.

I was a bit shocked by the insensitivity of the article on the gentleman who passed away from the car accident in Gulfport. There was a gratuitous amount of morbid and personal details divulged for a local newspaper. It seemed exploitative. I am certain the deceased’s family members (and the public) were horrified by reading graphic details of the incident and his blood alcohol level being shared. And surely the driver is grappling with immense grief and emotional distress. Why share this person’s employment information? The MAIT said there is not enough evidence to conclude there were any traffic violations. Why not leave it at that? It was a traffic accident. You should be ashamed. Incidentally, there is an organization that assists individuals who have unintentionally harmed others in accidents and there are related peer support opportunities – the website is called Accidental Impacts; you may want to share this with any of your readers who have been through, or have a loved one who has been through such trauma accidentalimpacts.org. –Ginny Bodkin, Treasure Island

What an appalling article about Bruce Plesser. Bad enough it was a tragic accident that resulted in his death but did you have to mention he was dragged by a car? Or that the driver is now going to have to face the rest of her life blaming herself? Thanks for nothing. –Mary O’Malley, Gulfport