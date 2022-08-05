Letters To the Editor Aug. 4, 2022

No Dumping!

It probably shouldn’t bother me, but it does. My friend always says, not my circus, not my monkey, but… I drive by the Salvation Army truck on Oleander regularly. When there is an attendant in the truck, people drive in, unload their goodies, get their receipts, and seem relieved as they drive off; it’s like they’re leaving a Weight Watchers meeting with a significant weight loss. On the contrary, after sunset, when the attendant has left, the sneaks take over. They’re the folks who drop stuff and neatly line up the boxes and bags, as if they’re doing their civic duty. Folks, why do you defy the rules? Why do you leave stuff when the sign says not to? Salvation Army, why can’t you come up with a system that hinders the ‘stuff leavers’? Leaves two black eyes, one on the charity truck and one on the having-no-patience donor. I’ll take my monkey and go home now… –Carol Gierman South Pasadena

Playwright Disagrees with Theater Critic

The Gulfport Community Players just finished their Summer One Act Play production, and as a frequent theater attendee I want to report I was delightfully impressed by the hard work and dedication of all the staff involved, particularly the actors! These talented and passionate people reacting to audience participation and laughter is what live theater and playwriting is all about. Too bad the only coverage of the production was through The Gabber’s “theater critic” Brian Shea, who felt the plays “had no discernible plot”, “too many plot holes”, “a tad confusing” [and] “needs more time to develop relationships” [but] not a positive word anywhere. We believe he may have attended one of the rehearsals, not a performance. By the way, I am one of the playwrights, and he misspelled my name. –Janell Lawlis, South Pasadena

(Editor’s note: We apologize for the misspelling and have corrected it online. Brian Shea attended opening night.)