Letters to the Editor: August 13

Are Tourists Being Careful?

Dear Editor: I know local businesses and merchants are trying their best to make a living under some pretty hard circumstances. But businesses need to step up to the plate and let their customers know: If you can’t be socially distanced (which means: stay six feet apart) WEAR A MASK. Isn’t this the law in Pinellas County?

I wonder how the cities of Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg feel about the dolphin-watching tour boats which run out each day? Most of the parked customer cars have out-of-state license plates, so I assume these are tourists. Usually there are at least 25 to 30 people on board, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder (not six feet apart) and no masks in sight. They spend a few hours together on the boat, touring Egmont Key, in close proximity and then go back to various local hotels, restaurants, shops, etc. And then at some point all go back to various states across the nation.

Everyone in close proximity to others should wear a mask. If not for their own safety, at least think of the safety of others. As far as I know, the only things we can do for sure to stop the spread of the virus is: wash our hands, socially distance, and wear a mask.

– Vic Miller