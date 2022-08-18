Letters to the Editor August 18

Ivory Billed Woodpecker Sighting

In 1989, in Homestead, Florida we saw one of these. We were out with the horses when the biggest Woodpecker I’ve ever seen flew in and landed on one of the pine trees near our barn. I’ve never seen anything like it before or since. Back then we didn’t have cell phones with cameras, so sadly, I wasn’t able to get a picture of it. Not knowing exactly what kind of woodpecker it was, I rushed home and pulled out our trusty World Book Encyclopedia to look up woodpeckers. It was there where I found out what we were looking at. I called Fish and Wildlife, the local bird watcher’s club, and the Audubon Society; everyone said it was a pileated woodpecker, but they were wrong. To this day, I would swear what we all saw was a giant Ivory-Billed Woodpecker. When that joker pecked at the tree, it shook a full-grown Florida pine – not an easy feat! Well, thank you for posting your article and I hope more will be found in the future. –Robin Gillespie, Lakeland

Missing: Sea Grasses by the Casino

I was saddened two days ago by death and destruction of the sea grasses and mangroves that had seemed to have taken root which might help against erosion and unhappy surge waters during hurricane season. This picture is east side of Casino. Perhaps there’s good reason and I’m not the expert just one of the volunteer clean up crew. I just finished a seminar on storm drainage and Pinellas County drain cleaning [at which] I learned of the need to ensure seasonal adjustments to lawn care, like allow lawns to grow to help relieve some water drainage. I guess, bottom line, do we in Gulfport have an environmental group that has expertise on shoreline vegetation and how to prepare and promote health of the sea grasses and mangroves, which may provide protection against unhappy waters when it’s our turn. –Bradford Daniel, “Lt. Dan”, Gulfport

Editor’s Note: We asked Gulfport’s Public Works director what happened, and here’s what he told us:

Parks staff recently performed regular maintenance in the area between the Casino and the pier. No sea grasses or mangroves were removed. A handful of dogfennel weeds and railroad vines were removed and they cut back the Crenchrus spinifex (sand spurs). –Tom Nicholls

More Criticism for Our Theater Critic

I think the theater critic, Brian Shea, was short on kudos and too stingy with remarks on the nine one-act plays performed at the Catherine Hickman Theater. He felt the plots and character relationships were underdeveloped. I have to disagree. I felt both characters and plots were well-developed and obvious within the time constriction of 10 to 12 minutes. I don’t think I’ve laughed so much through one play as much as I did through all nine one-acts. Some plots were more serious than others, but still incorporated humor. I look forward to seeing the next nine one-acts next year. Bravo to the playwrights and performers and production assistants for outstanding work. –Loretta Delamere, South Pasadena

Can’t Count on The Gabber

Every Thursday I look forward to picking up The Gabber to catch up on local news. I was disappointed today that there was no mention of a local resident who was run over and passed from his injuries recently. I also checked online, but I didn’t see any coverage of this unfortunate accident. This is definitely newsworthy. I realize you are trying to encompass a broader news area, but there really should be local Gulfport news on a regular basis. Prior to moving to Gulfport, I would read The Gabber online to find out what was happening in town. Now that I live here full time, I feel like I can no longer count on The Gabber for news around town. While the historical stories are interesting, we really need a reliable source of local news other than “news” we gather from the Gulfport pages on Facebook. Please reconsider providing local news as well as coverage of events that recently took place. We want to see pictures from GeckoFest, the Santa rampage, etc., after the event. That is what a local newspaper is for, in my opinion. –Marie Lamarre, Gulfport

The Gabber welcomes and encourages letters and commentary. One letter per person, per month. All letters must be signed with your real name and city, and should be as brief as possible (ideally <250 words). We may edit letters for content, clarity and length. We will not print letters that incite violence, include personal attacks on private citizens, or that are intentionally misleading or inaccurate. Letters sent to the Gabber for print will also appear online and on the Gabber’s social media pages. Commentary posted to the Gabber’s website and social media pages may also be used in print. Opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent the views of the Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or mail them to 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.