Letters to the Editor: August 5

In Favor of Water Rate Restructuring

Dear Editor: So glad to read in the Gabber that, finally, Gulfport City Council is addressing a change in the payment rate for water use to a fairer, more equitable structure. No more 2,000 gallon per month minimum charge; instead, charges to be based on actual volume of use. Elderly folks and/or those living alone rarely reach half of that minimum usage.

I speak for many of us who avidly and responsibly conserve water, who cringe at seeing water sprinklers on in the rain, and who are tired of subsidizing wasteful, unnecessary water consumption. As a matter of fact, I for one, would be satisfied with just one combined garbage/recycling pickup per week, plus the weekly yard waste pickup. I compost, recycle and don’t need two garbage pickups. Is there a restructuring app for that?

A corrective adjustment of water rate charges is long overdue. Get it done. It’s about time! – Jude Bagatti

The Gabber Needs to Be Better

Dear Editor: I have been a resident of Gulfport for two years. I was shocked at the decision of the Gabber to publish a vile letter calling for the removal of Gulfport’s Chief of Police because of his personal health situation.

I have never met the chief, but I have had the unfortunate need to interface three times in two years with his police force (two car break ins, once as a witness to a car jacking!). The officers were polite, professional and concerned about all situations. The chief should be applauded for managing an effective team that secures the peaceful environment we all enjoy.

The letter published calling for the removal of the chief due to vaccination status was absurd, defamatory and divisive to the community.

The tone and content was unacceptable to rational discourse on the subject of vaccinations. No one can claim absolute knowledge about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, both in the short and long term. Yet, it seems there are those among us (the vaccinated Karen) who feel the need to hector others who chose another path in their own lives.

The manufacturers of the vaccine have always stated the therapy would only lessen symptoms and hopefully prevent excessive deaths from COVID-19, not absolutely prevent the disease from manifesting in the vaccinated. Those claiming that 100 percent vaccination would eradicate the disease are incorrect. It is a known scientific fact that all viruses mutate, how and why are unknown to all. To claim a COVID-19 mutation is the fault of the unvaccinated is ludicrous. Anyone who demands a competent professional in a vital public safety position be removed because of they don’t agree with a personal health decision is a dolt. For a supposed “neutral” editorial board to publish a letter from a dolt that labels the chief of police an extremist, is an unethical action that fosters division in the community. No one should have their private health information speculated about in a community newspaper! No one should have their career threatened because others disagree with their health care decisions! Shame on you Gabber for publishing that horrible letter, behave more responsibly in the future! – Terri Doerschuck

Like this: Like Loading...