Letters to the Editor: August 6

Talk is Cheap

Dear Editor: I can’t tell you how much my wife and I were pleased to see the return of the Gabber. It is a heroic effort on your part to keep this little bit of Gulfport alive. But talk is cheap and what you really need are donations to help you through the COVID-19 crisis and until the regular advertisers can return to the new normal. Accordingly, I will be sending you a check for $100 per month for the next six months with a renewal after that if conditions haven’t changed. Now I recognize that $100 a month won’t pay the rent or the electric bills, but I wanted you to know that your efforts are appreciated and that there are many people who will support your efforts, even if it’s only $1, $5, or $10 per month through these trying times. Your first check will arrive on or about August 6.

Please feel free to publish this email in your next issue to encourage others, who can, to make a financial gesture to keep the Gabber alive.

Victor and Patricia Carr, Hampton Building, Town Shores, Gulfport