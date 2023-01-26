Letters to the Editor: Clam Bayou Litter

At least ever other day I walk or ride my bike through Clam Bayou. I have never seen it clean of trash in the water or on the shorelines of the water areas. As proof I have included photos. This bayou is an important, ecologically sensitive flood-control area that needs a lot of work to make it a healthy environment. Please contact the Gulfport Parks Department and encourage a clean up effort. –Hal Wahlborg, Gulfport