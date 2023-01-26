At least ever other day I walk or ride my bike through Clam Bayou. I have never seen it clean of trash in the water or on the shorelines of the water areas. As proof I have included photos. This bayou is an important, ecologically sensitive flood-control area that needs a lot of work to make it a healthy environment. Please contact the Gulfport Parks Department and encourage a clean up effort. –Hal Wahlborg, Gulfport
Letters to the Editor: Clam Bayou Litter
Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!