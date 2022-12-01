About the Thanksgiving Publisher’s Note

It seems safe to say that being thankful is generally beneficial; mental health experts advise us to make time to do so regularly. Thanksgiving began as an occasion to express gratitude for the harvest and for even being alive. Now the holiday has sensibly evolved into being about thanks in general. It was never intended as a lesson about history from selections chosen through a filter of misfortune.

Your Thanksgiving column in The Gabber made little effort to promote gratitude or even overall well-being. You focused on the negatives of Thanksgiving, starting with the question mark in the heading and then beginning by saying it is not your favorite holiday. You focused on the negatives of our past, and on the negatives you personally experience, and you devoted most of a page to this. I was in good spirits when I picked up that issue, but this piece brought me down. To take a truly multicultural view of it, the history part of your column overlooks the long history of celebrations of thanks in various cultures prior to the 1600s and its existence in various countries today.

I am part Native American, I have a degree in history with extensive course work in psychology, and I believe that having reason for mourning, as with the Native American woman you mentioned, is all the more reason for setting aside time to be positive – in this instance grateful. Even political prisoners languishing for years in captivity have coped by choosing to focus on the positive. It is one of the few things they still can control; it is not healthy to dwell on what we cannot control. On a national scale, this approach includes choosing when and when not to focus on what has happened in our past, a past that can never be changed and in which we, in the present, did not participate. Thanksgiving should be an inclusive holiday. Gratitude is for everyone, including minorities.

No doubt there is value in knowing our history so that we might have a better understanding of how it still affects us today. This knowledge also helps us to more fairly judge the complexities of the lives of certain famous people, ones with good intentions and deeds. These people often were residents of the culture in which they lived, did things we might regard now as wrong, yet they were compelled to make those choices and live the way they did or else they never would have been successful enough to do the good for which we know them. And if they had not done so, someone else would have just the same. Human history is full of success and failure, just as our personal lives are. The benefit of the Thanksgiving holiday is not found in such lessons.

If you view Thanksgiving as a time to dwell on the tragedies brought about by the arrival of Europeans here, then by your logic, we would devote Veteran’s Day to pointing out how some of our veterans were party to acts of war crimes. On Labor Day we would focus on acts of corporate fraud and greed our workers have been connected with, if even by association. We could use New Year’s not as a time to look forward to what it promises, but to dwell on what went wrong with the past year. Christmas would be a time to remember the religious wars and slaughters and miseries committed in the name of Christianity. Being awake to social and historical realities has broad importance, but it is a poor use of a holiday to use them for this.

If you want to use your position with The Gabber to be a community leader, I urge you to lead us in ways that promote positive thinking in those moments best suited for that and then, rightly, steer us toward historical and present realities at another time. When I organize family and friends around the Thanksgiving dinner, it is positive. We may acknowledge losses that occurred that year, but our focus is, appropriately, on being grateful for what we have, being grateful that we are together. On that day, those are the kind of moments we need. We have 364 other days for the rest. – Dan Chestnut, Gulfport