Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16

BCYC Boat Parade
Marvelous lighted boat parade last Saturday. So many boats, and all well lit up. Great for the holiday spirits. I expect that this event will become a thing of the past now that the City of Gulfport is working to shut the Boca Ciega Yacht Club down. Sad to think about it. –J.E. Doherty, Gulfport
“Soul of Bob Newcomb” Moves to Domingo Studio
Stunning portrait. RIP. –Michael Eismont, via Facebook
Feds Take Over Tampa Bay Times’ Troubled Pension Plan
It’s time for “corporate bailouts” only benefiting the wealthiest to end! –Bill Yanson, via Facebook