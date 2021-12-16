Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16

Aqua mailbox with two flamingo heads facing inwards toward one another
This week, readers praise a boat parade, weigh in on the federal takeover of the Times’ pension plan, and remember Bob Newcomb. Photo by June Johns.

BCYC Boat Parade

Marvelous lighted boat parade last Saturday. So many boats, and all well lit up.  Great for the holiday spirits. I expect that this event will become a thing of the past now that the City of Gulfport is working to shut the Boca Ciega Yacht Club down. Sad to think about it. –J.E. Doherty, Gulfport

“Soul of Bob Newcomb” Moves to Domingo Studio

Stunning portrait. RIP. –Michael Eismont, via Facebook

Feds Take Over Tampa Bay Times’ Troubled Pension Plan

It’s time for “corporate bailouts” only benefiting the wealthiest to end! –Bill Yanson, via Facebook

