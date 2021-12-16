Letters to the Editor: Dec. 16

BCYC Boat Parade

Marvelous lighted boat parade last Saturday. So many boats, and all well lit up. Great for the holiday spirits. I expect that this event will become a thing of the past now that the City of Gulfport is working to shut the Boca Ciega Yacht Club down. Sad to think about it. –J.E. Doherty, Gulfport

Stunning portrait. RIP. –Michael Eismont, via Facebook

It’s time for “corporate bailouts” only benefiting the wealthiest to end! –Bill Yanson, via Facebook