Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23

When I passed Charles as he sat on the bench, he always had a kind word for me. He kept his belongings organized. I admired his fortitude while enduring a life on the street. Charles made me feel grateful that I could return to a home with running water. –Janet Folsom, Gulfport

I enjoyed reading the article written by Jim Schnur titled “Kenneth’s Town”. It was well put together and accurate. Please extend my thanks to him. Thank you. –Kenneth D. Colen, Ocala (but yes, that Kenneth)

I thank readers for your concern regarding the cause of death recorded on my husband’s death certificate subsequent to his hospitalization for COVID pneumonia. I was finally able to speak with the physician who signed Larry’s death certificate. She gave me her reasons and, in this particular case, without going into details, I understand where she’s coming from. She understood my concern about underreporting COVID deaths, and said if I can get the medical examiner to let her change the death certificate she would be okay with adding COVID on one of the lines available for comments. —Maureen Kilroy, Gulfport

This Monday (Dec. 13) the deadline passed for candidates to submit their applications to run for three open positions: Mayor and two (of four) city council positions. Not one citizen applied and the incumbents will retain their seats for yet another cycle. This complete abandonment of resident participation is a crisis of epic proportions because our elected officials have immense importance in determining the future of Gulfport and how we as a city address and cope with the many 21st-century challenges that we face on a daily basis.

Believe it or not, some on city council actually believe no one chose to run against them because they are so very loved by the people. This undeserved hubris might make for great comedy but could not be further from the truth. I’ve conversed with many Gulfport citizens who have much to say (or rather, to groan) about their elected officials but at the same time have many amazing suggestions to improve this great city too. Indeed, Gulfport has a wealth of talented people with great vision and leadership experience.

Yet they choose not to run. The main reason that none of these qualified folks run is because city council pay is undeservedly low for such an important yet thankless position that is constantly tangling with impossible and dysfunctional local, county and state bureaucracy. Each council member earns only about $10,000 per year, which equates to only $200 per week and assuming about 20 working hours per week this means they’re earning a mere $10 per hour. The mayor earns only slightly more at the equivalent of $13/hr. This is in the bottom 10th percentile of city council pay in the nation yet we are by population in the 85th largest percentile against all other incorporated towns and cities within the US (most of which have less than 10k population) (here’s the link).

We’re paying our city council at or below yet minimum wage we expect the world out of them! We should not therefore be surprised when we’re met with disappointment when we ask our councilmembers to respond to neighborhood social and economic needs because we’re simply not paying enough to attract the right kind of candidates.

It’s so rare to see a working parent in council. But who can blame them? Why would a mom or dad juggling both a full-time job and family obligations want to take a pay cut to $10/hr? Not in a million years because sustaining a healthy family is their first priority no matter how inspired they may be in wanting to improve and better Gulfport. We also have many empty-nesters with a whole lifetime of business leadership experience who could be a great benefit to the city. But they need more than minimum wage to encourage them to participate because they know their value is worth more than the current pittance.

The bottom line is that an effective city council is hard – determining good strategy and overseeing the implementation is extremely challenging. To encourage the right of kind of people we need to pay them fairly. Other cities long ago have discovered this and progressed leaps and bounds as a result attracting the right kind of talent. But until we can accept that we need to pay more to see the progress we desire then we should be not be surprised if we find an element of truth to the old proverb, “if you pay peanuts you get monkeys.” –Greg Simek

Boat Parade

Boca Ciega Yacht Club just wrapped up our very successful 36th Annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade with 23 registered boats, including one f ake “ #10″ boat who jumped the line, and a quick assist from TowBoatUS. Thank you to Gulfport Detective Priest who led the parade and to Councilman Paul Ray for filling Santa’s boots!

We collected over seven-and-a-half large moving boxes of toys and over $1,000 for Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa program – our largest haul of toys ever (per Francine)! Assisting us in this collection are the residents of Pelican Bay, Pasadena Golf Club Estates, all our members , and the boat captains and their crews.

The parade was a fantastic display of light and sound, creativity and engagement, enjoyed by everyone in Gulfport. At least one member reported that all the restaurants, bars, and public spaces along Shore Boulevard and in downtown Gulfport were full to capacity. Those who came to see the parade, stayed to enjoy the community we love, fulfilling our goal of bringing joy and holiday cheer to every community and neighborhood we visited.

The “judging” was difficult this year, since it was clear that everyone upped their game, and because with so many lights, it was hard to read the boat numbers! While every boat wins a prize, the “top four” places were:

• 1st Place – Lee Nell on S/V MeeShee

• 2nd Place – Bill Oetting on M/V Vitamin D

• 3rd Place – John Haugen on M/V Aquasport 225 (did you hear the beautiful singing?)

• 4th Place – Bob Bedinghaus on S/V Easy Street

All the prizes for the boat captains were generously donated by our local Gulfport businesses and supporters. Despite the ravages of the previous two years, they wanted to give back to our boat captains for putting on the parade and donated as they were able. If you are in the Gulfport area, please share the love by stopping by to say thank you to the sponsors if you are able. A huge thank you to all our Sponsors: A Friend Who Bakes, Backfin Blue Café, Beauty Café Hair Salon, Caddy’s Bar & Grill, Gulf Coast Seafood, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Gulfport Comfort Café, Hurricane Eddie’s, Isla Del Sol Yacht & Country Club, Island Nautical, Let It Be Ice Cream, Little Tommie’s Tiki Bar & Grill , Magnuson, Masthead, Mildred Maloney Flowers & Events, Neptune Grill, O’Maddy’s, Pasadena G&C Estate, Pasadena Y & CC, Paw Paws, Pia’s Trattoria, Sea Dog Cantina, Seafarer Marine, Smokin’ J’s, Stella’s, Stella’s Sundries, The Breeze Waterfront Café, and Tow Boat US.

Have a wonderful holiday season, a very Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year, and we hope to see you next year!

With deepest gratitude and respect,

Jenn Buckley

Christmas Lighted Boat Parade Chair, 2021

Vice Commodore, BCYC, 2021