Letters to the Editor: Dec 3

Dear Editor: Thank you for printing an article in the November 19 issue of The Gabber that originally appeared in The Weekly Challenger. The article, “Civic Groups Join Together to Save the Historic Melrose Clubhouse,” was enlightening to me. I knew nothing of the Clubhouse, its vital history and uncertain future. I visited the Melrose Clubhouse on the day I read the article and imagined the many civic groups that met there and the work done there to benefit so many. I certainly hope that this building, dedicated in 1942 and designated in 1993 by the City of St. Petersburg as a historic site, will be preserved. Thank you to the Gabber staff for partnering with The Weekly Challenger to bring us this article. – Phyllis Plotnick

Dear Editor: I picked up my Gabber copy at the YMCA on 1st Avenue South. Lo and behold, there I was. My haiku has been published! Thank you very much. I feel very honored and certainly enjoyed reading all the other haikus about gratitude. Every day I remind myself of how fortunate I am. I love the Gabber’s neighborhood family ambiance, despite not knowing Gulfport very well or the wonderful folks you include. The love and dedication shines through. – Meg Keller