Letters to the Editor Dec. 8

What Gulfport Isn’t Missing

Two women responded to The Gabs question, What Is Gulfport Missing? (Nov. 24) suggesting a “dog park” and a “dog beach,” apparently unaware of the large and small dog parks Gulfport has maintained for years. As for a dog beach, it is interesting to note both women were from St. Pete Beach, home of vast Gulf beaches. I suggest they contact their own city for one if the Fort De Soto dog beach is not enough. As it is, our tiny Bay beach is barely big enough for the growing number of people using it. I recently returned from Australia where I visited a heavily populated Sydney area beach. It was immaculate. Signs warned “No Dogs, No Smoking.” And no one sneaked a dog on the beach or even vaped. Not one butt could be found as I walked that beach, in clutter contrast to my beach cleanups here. Without question, Aussies readily accept and abide by the logical reasons for their rules: to protect and preserve ecological quality. And they do it without whining about smoking rights or feeling no-dog rules are made by dog-haters. I love my Gulfport and the way it tries its best, better than many cities. So, what is Gulfport missing? Maybe a stronger, more passionate will with courage, conviction, and care to resist opposing pressures and persist in choosing and enforcing environmental priorities that benefit all of us. — Jude Bagatti, Gulfport

Does Gulfport Really Do It Better?

Just read the article on recycling in The Gabber. What wasn’t addressed was does the recyclable plastic actually get recycled? There was a recent Greenpeace study that stated only 5% of the plastic collected for recycling gets recycled. The rest goes to landfills, [gets] incinerated, and some travels to developing countries and ends up in the oceans. I called GP waste management and they stated that they send it to their recycling company but they didn’t know if it was actually recycled. Would be nice to read a piece by Warren following up on the article to see if it’s truly being recycled. – Jeffrey Alaimo

More Thoughts on Thanksgiving Publisher’s Note and Response

Dan Chestnut gets it right in his comments about Thanksgiving Day (“Gabber,” Dec. 1.) What’s needed in the world are holiday celebrations that encourage community service. Some inspiration and gratitude will be appreciated. What America gets at the end of the year are commercial events that celebrate greed, consumerism, and crowded shopping malls.

The first national declarations for the American Thanksgiving Day said very little about the Pilgrims and Massachusetts. The Founding Fathers read the Bible. The Bible has much to say about the need to give thanks. At some point, the United States may understand the need for a harvest holiday that isn’t identified with a particular time and place in American history.

The holiday procession that started with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving Day quickly moved to Black Friday, and now it’s pushing its way through December. No need to fuss over the actors who were dressed like turkeys and Pilgrims. New holidays are invented each year. Festivus celebrations (Dec. 23) feature the “airing of grievances” and dinner-table arguments, although, heaven knows, there’s plenty of that stuff for every season. What’s needed are a few days of kindness and cooperation. Maybe it will happen before New Year’s Day. Try to get beyond the “Bah, humbug!” stuff and into something that’s healthy and good.

Two days in December deserve some special mention.

Dec. 10 is Human Rights Day and, by a happy coincidence, it’s also the day when the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded. This year’s prize honors honors human rights workers in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine. Their story is incredible and it’s an inspiration for people in every part of the world. Keep Dec. 10 in mind for future years.

In December, much gets said about the need for warmth and light, and there will be plenty of holiday candles on display. Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus will be mentioned on Christmas Eve. After that, homeless people will be harassed and the police may make a few arrests. It’s a sad situation and it’s ironic. If there are any refugees traveling towards Egypt or some other sanctuary, tell them to be careful. The Gabber has mentioned recent complaints about homeless people.

Homeless Memorial Day needs some recognition.

Different communities observe Homeless Memorial Day in different ways, but, usually, the event takes place close to the winter solstice. Local people who have died because they’re homeless are remembered. Religious and community organizations in Pinellas County work together to provide emergency shelter and community meals during the cold weather. There’s a need to stop evictions and utility shutoffs during extreme weather. Clearly, there are too many people who are trying to live on the streets and the number is increasing, but blaming the homeless for the problem of homelessness is irresponsible.

It’s not necessary to be a saint. Instead of cursing the darkness, try to be helpful. Look around in your neighborhood to see what’s happening. Searching for affordable medical care, nutritious food, and home energy assistance can be difficult, but there are a few human rights workers in our area who care for the needy. Religious and community groups have information. — Robert Murphy, St. Petersburg