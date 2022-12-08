Letters to the Editor Dec. 8

What Gulfport Isn’t Missing
Two women responded to The Gabs question, What Is Gulfport Missing? (Nov. 24) suggesting a “dog park” and a “dog beach,” apparently unaware of the large and small dog parks Gulfport has maintained for years. As for a dog beach, it is interesting to note both women were from St. Pete Beach, home of vast Gulf beaches. I suggest they contact their own city for one if the Fort De Soto dog beach is not enough. As it is, our tiny Bay beach is barely big enough for the growing number of people using it. I recently returned from Australia where I visited a heavily populated Sydney area beach. It was immaculate. Signs warned “No Dogs, No Smoking.” And no one sneaked a dog on the beach or even vaped. Not one butt could be found as I walked that beach, in clutter contrast to my beach cleanups here. Without question, Aussies readily accept and abide by the logical reasons for their rules: to protect and preserve ecological quality. And they do it without whining about smoking rights or feeling no-dog rules are made by dog-haters. I love my Gulfport and the way it tries its best, better than many cities. So, what is Gulfport missing? Maybe a stronger, more passionate will with courage, conviction, and care to resist opposing pressures and persist in choosing and enforcing environmental priorities that benefit all of us. — Jude Bagatti, Gulfport
Does Gulfport Really Do It Better?
Just read the article on recycling in The Gabber. What wasn’t addressed was does the recyclable plastic actually get recycled? There was a recent Greenpeace study that stated only 5% of the plastic collected for recycling gets recycled. The rest goes to landfills, [gets] incinerated, and some travels to developing countries and ends up in the oceans. I called GP waste management and they stated that they send it to their recycling company but they didn’t know if it was actually recycled. Would be nice to read a piece by Warren following up on the article to see if it’s truly being recycled. – Jeffrey Alaimo
More Thoughts on Thanksgiving Publisher’s Note and Response
Dan Chestnut gets it right in his comments about Thanksgiving Day (“Gabber,” Dec. 1.) What’s needed in the world are holiday celebrations that encourage community service. Some inspiration and gratitude will be appreciated. What America gets at the end of the year are commercial events that celebrate greed, consumerism, and crowded shopping malls.