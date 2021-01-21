Letters to the Editor: Jan 21

Special Thank You to the PCSO

Dear Editor: Last Tuesday my grandmother’s purse was stolen from her gift table that her church does every Tuesday in front of the South Pasadena Walmart. I just wanted to publicly thank the Pinellas County Sheriffs Department for their prompt and loving care they gave her (she is 93). They searched for quite a bit of time and were able to find and arrest the suspect. They then called my grandmother to come and pick up her purse. As you can imagine everything of importance was in her purse – license, credit/debit cards, check book, social security information etc. Not only did the police find it but they were also able to keep her calm and helped explain what she needed to do. In such a time of discord it is so heartwarming that they showed her as much patience and love that we would. – Rachel Watts