Letters to the Editor: Jan 28

Love the Gabber, Love the Police Blotter

Dear Editor: We really enjoy the Gabber. Great paper, great hometown news. Upon looking at last week’s edition (Jan. 14-Jan. 20), a letter to the “Voices” section from Doug and Lynn Porter was requesting that the police blotter be reinserted into the weekly Gabber. Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Porter for this wonderful suggestion. My wife and I were wondering if the blotter can make its way back into the Gabber. Hopefully yes, but if not, we understand and will still pick up a copy as we thoroughly enjoy this weekly publication. Thank you for your consideration. – Paul Colli