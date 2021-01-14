Letters to the Editor: January 14

Santa and His Elves Say Thanks

Dear Editor: The Gulfport Police, on behalf of Operation Santa, would like to thank all those who made Operation Santa 2020 a success by making donations. This year Operation Santa helped put a smile on the faces of 250 children in 90 families. Every donation, whether large or small, makes a difference to the children in Gulfport who might not have had much under the tree at Christmas. This was only possible through the generous outpouring donations of toys and money from organizations, businesses and individuals. Santa and his elves would like to thank all who contributed. And thanks to the Gabber, as always. – Gail Biron, Gulfport Police Department

Bring Back the Police Blotter

Dear Editor: Just wanted to thank all of you Gabberites for keeping the paper running so smoothly especially during the COVID transition. We especially enjoy the history and arts articles and events announcements are vital.

However, one thing that we’d truly like brought back is the police blotter. Without it, we must rely on rumors and less reliable sources. It is needed to help keep our town safe. – Doug and Lynda Porter