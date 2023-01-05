Letters to the Editor January 5, 2023

Recycling Questions

I read the article about recycling. I wish for more details about specific glass to sand. Does Gulfport recycle glass to sand? If so, where does the sand go? I believe this part of recycling is important and perhaps there could be an information screen at the Casino that might explain Gulfport’s future plans for its coastal areas, as an info-commercial that people can view. One side of the Casino has pictures of what’s happening in the Casino. Why not use another side to show Gulfport past to future, i.e., preps for storms, drain issues, how to get sand. If Gulfport truly recycles glass to sand, this information needs disseminating, because I think the community needs to be helping and bringing awareness of the need to change how we treat refuse is important. –Bradford Daniel, “Lt. Dan,” Gulfport

Crime Statistics

As a Gulfportian I would like to be informed re: police activity in Gulfport. I would be more alert in my surroundings if suspicious activity had taken place in certain areas. It’s about citizens safety and awareness. –Frances Culbertson, Gulfport

A Wrap on Season Two

Massive thank yous to all staff, cast, and crews. Your professionalism and artistry have been a blessing and a inspiration. To all our sponsors, advertisers, volunteers, and ticket buyers, I remain extremely honored and humbled by your love and support. All the best for a safe, healthy, and fantastic new year. –Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director The Off-Central Players