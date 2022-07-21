Letters to the Editor July 21

An Evening in San Francisco

Gosh, I agree about the wacky San Fran school board and their wild overreach. Like removing the school names of historical persons who failed a modern day racial justice test. I mean, Abe Lincoln wasn’t all bad, right? I’ll bet that made for some hilarity at Fox. Whooeee, those libtards! Why didn’t the board just stick to educating kids? They clearly didn’t read the room. Really stupid. But not cruel, right? They wished for a more just world. Just…dumb. Meanwhile, north on US 19 is Tallahassee, Florida. There you’ll find a governor and legislature eager to marginalize LGBTQ children at a formative time in their development, to inflict maximum pain on kids so as to earn maximum points with the most hateful and fearful among us. Why the obsession over (other peoples’) sex, over bathrooms and genitalia. Who actually gives a damn what other people do with theirs? Voyeurs and creepers, that’s who. They’re also inserting themselves into the classroom to ensure that Florida students learn as little as possible about that minor historical footnote, slavery. Women’s bodies? Totally their turf, too (again, the reproductive thing). You can’t trust people to make their own decisions except for how many guns a teenager can possess and how lethal the bullets and how fast they shoot. That’s a personal responsibility thing until the kid murders some people and then it’s a mental health thing, cause they’re all about that mental health. In short, they seek to remake this state in their own image, more violent, bigoted and ignorant. So thanks for reporting on an uber-liberal fail in California. Now can we talk about what sort of state Florida wants to be? –Jonathan Micocci, Gulfport

South St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

Our city needs affordable and workforce housing, a fact few will contest. Stoneweg, an affordable housing developer, seeks a zoning change from the City of St. Petersburg that will allow increased height of its proposed buildings. But what responsibility does a developer have to the residents of the community? A great one when it removes the only grocery store in an ever-expanding food desert and offers weak and wimpy provisions for another store in its place. With the purchase of 110,500 square foot retail space formerly known as Coquina Key Plaza at 4360 6th Street South, Stoneweg removed a Save a Lot grocery store and increased nutrition insecurity in south St. Pete. Its flimsy offer of 20,000 square feet of retail space is inadequate. “20,000 square feet is not enough,” said Bahama Shores Neighborhood Association president, Walter Borden. “We will ask the Community Planning and Preservation Commission to reject Stoneweg’s agreement and seek 60,000 square feet of retail to make it more attractive for a grocer and other kinds of retail like a pharmacy or a hardware store.” According to Borden, Winn Dixie was interested in the space but required 45,000 square feet with adequate parking to operate. “They shut down the only grocery store for miles and their offer for its replacement is inadequate. This Stoneweg plan will dramatically increase the population and simultaneously eliminate most of the retail space that would service those residents. This leaves us all in a food desert,” Borden concluded. February 2022 marked five years since the Walmart at Tangerine Plaza closed leaving a large swath of the city in a USDA-designated area of low income/low access or “food desert.” These areas have tripled over the past seven years. Nutrition insecurity exacerbates heart disease and diabetes that are best managed when food is abundant, affordable, and fresh. The effects are seen in increasing medical debt and reduced productivity in a part of our city that has chronically been underrepresented and underfunded. Our elected representatives have perfected virtue signaling by giving us a Food Policy Council and a proclamation claiming food as a human right. Each action has good optics attached to it. Neither action puts food in the stomachs of those who need it. It is time to require developers, workforce and luxury alike, to consider residents’ needs when requesting zoning changes for the pleasure of doing business in our burgeoning city. –Wendy Wesley, St. Pete

Keep Up The Good Work

I found your excellent newspaper completely by accident and have been reading it over a few months. We are visiting Madeira Beach in September and have found your articles on Gulfport especially helpful, as we have visited the local market previously but do not know the rest of the area, but we feel we can now do it justice. –Brian & Heather Jervis, New Waltham, UK