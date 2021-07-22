Letters to the Editor: July 22

Perturbed By Poo

Dear Editor: I have been walking my dog at Wood Ibis Park for many years and for the past three years I have noticed that someone, first with little green doggy bags, now blue ones, has been disposing of them in the plastic bag holder placed there for people without a bag to get one for themselves. It is obviously not a doggy poop bin and probably contaminates the clean bags placed there for everyone’s use. Hopefully the culprit will see this message and stop doing it. As for me, I check it everyday and remove the offending bags with doggy poop in them. Also the owner must have a small dog, because these are small bags. – Pat Dunham

Good Work, Gabber

Dear Editor: I want to tell you how very much I’m enjoying the new Gabber format! The series on school integration has been so informative. I am enjoying the artist highlights as well. Keep up the good work! – Paulette Szlivko

Commentary on the Gabber’s Social Media Pages This Week

Gulfport Chief Tests Positive for COVID

Just cannot fathom why one in this position wouldn’t get vaccinated, especially given the public exposure. Whereas a recoverable case could have been guaranteed, this gentleman has chosen the roll of the dice. Best of luck. – Beth Berkobein

Prayers! I work in healthcare and we recently had a vaccinated person test positive and have symptoms. It was kept confidential due to HIPAA. Vaccination is a personal choice and not 100%. Also, there are false positives. – Jeri Marshall Reed

Kriseman Pleads for DeSantis’ Support on Red Tide

I’m sure his solid cordial relationship with the Governor will pay off for him and us all. – Matthew Yoder

Not sure he cares about St. Pete. Maybe ask the Villages to request for us. – CM Slicker

