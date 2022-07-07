Letters to the Editor July 7 2022

Thanks for your courage to share your story and Mitchel’s life story. I know you must miss him so terribly! – Susan J. Hilger, via Facebook

It takes courage and the heart of a warrior to protect her child even after his horrific death. I am sorry Mitchell has lost his battle but there may be others who will benefit from your words. In our family, his name was Brad and he loved animals and volunteered numerous hours to rescue them. –Lisa Liberi McGarvey , via Facebook

This is such an important piece of sharing. Thank you to Mitchell’s family. –Karen King Watson , via Facebook

Such an important article. Thank you. –Melissa Zodda, via Facebook

We lost two nephews and a niece this past year. Seen numerous friends lose loved ones to their drug of choice being laced with fentynal. –Donna Puckett, via Facebook

What a wonderful feature on former member artist Toni, and her devotion to her mother, and her art. While we miss Toni, we honor her desire to spend precious time with her family. –Creative Clay, St. Petersburg

I was lucky to have spent time with Toni at Creative Clay. I volunteered with Toni and she was a delight! Thank you for a lovely compassionate story. –Holly Saks-Levine, via Facebook

What a beautiful story/life together. –Linda Kenney, via Facebook

Great writeup on our friends Rose and Toni! You guys are amazing. (Love the digital version!) –JP Spiering

Bravo to Ian O’Hara for asking important questions of our City regarding delinquent code enforcement, marina, and utility fines. I, too, would like to see his questions about accountability and collection answered. To whom can we speak for understanding and resolution? –Phyllis Plotnick, Gulfport

Really liked “Is This True?”. The City keeps crying they don’t have money while they are not being fiscally responsible. I have always paid my slip rent on time, but then they give you flack when you want to return. It bothers me they want to put more lifts for powerboats in our BCYC basin. I think there is a need to also make room for sailboats. –Richard Walters, Gulfport

I’ve communicated with the Town of Kenneth City mayor, town manager, two members of the town council, and other residents. Our city is in chaos. Go ask questions of Megan Zemaitis, Kenneth City councilmember, and the mayor. One side: “I quit because of a hostile work environment, initiated by a councilmember and allowed by the Mayor.” Other side: “Staff members quit before the truth of town accountant’s contract comes to public knowledge. There’s been illegal activity. We had to hire ImagineThat because the council doesn’t have the expertise to deal with chaos.” Residents, you need to watch the town YouTube videos. Those don’t lie! –Keren Thillet-Thomas, Kenneth City

In response to Levi Kidder’s letter to the editor in a recent Gabber, I’d like to point out that I wasn’t complaining about buses. I was complaining about the exclusive use of a one-mile, bus-only lane in South Pasadena and a three-mile bus-only lane in St. Pete. Both of these exclusions do not improve public transportation. They only restrict the use of pavement that all the citizens have paid for through their taxes. I, personally, am all in favor of expanded public transportation. But this action is only for the two buses per hour that traverse these roads. And I’m sure that the 10 or 20 people riding the bus at any given time don’t really notice any “improvement in service”, while every motorist will notice being restricted from using empty lanes. As a side note, historically, automobile companies in the early 1900s bought the bus line and the trolley lines so they could close them down, so more people would have to depend on cars to get around. This information is from an article I read many years ago about Baltimore and why the trolleys stopped running there. –Victor Carr, Gulfport

I hope the writer of the letter regarding the Trump flag being destroyed takes the time to reread the letter she wrote, and then perhaps might see the hypocrisy of her words. She “first agrees 100% that it is wrong to destroy someone’s property“ then tries to justify the act of destroying the flag because the “neighbors we’re insulted, and the their values are also insulted”, then goes on to insult people who have voted for Trump, by calling them dumb enough to believe the big lie. ( whatever the big lie means). Hmmm, who is insulting whom? In 2016 Trump received approximately 63 million votes, in 2020, approximately 74 million votes. So, in your opinion approximately 70 million voters are dumb. And those terrible people should not be allowed to fly a flag of their choice, one that you claim “advertises hate.” The only hate I sense is coming for you espousing that your beliefs “trump” those that are in conflict with yours (sorry, I couldn’t help myself).When I see a Biden sign I thank God we live in a democracy; when I see a Trump flag, I thank God we live in a democracy. Where you see hate, I see democracy in action. You say that “you put your flag in jeopardy of others who believe another way” Why? Who gets to make that judgment? You? Why can’t I fly a Pride flag, American flag, a Trump or Biden flag, and not be threatened because in your words “others believe in another way“? I say shame on you; look deep in the mirror before you cast aspersions. –Michael Whitcraft, St. Petersburg

Lions Club Help

Gulfport Lions has been a “neighbor” here in Gulfport for over 70 years. During the past three years the Lions Club and its associated Foundation has helped the local Gulfport community with donations totaling over $10,500.00. These recipients have been the Local Police Santa Fund, $4,600; Gulfport Historical Society, $1,250; Little League, $1,500; Senior Center, $2,500; and miscellaneous other smaller donations for such things as Halloween parties, etc. We also have given four $1,000.00 scholarships to Boca Ciega High School Seniors. Now we need your help. Our building, located at 4630 Tifton Drive South (behind the Marina) is in need of major repairs. We are beyond grateful for the funds we have currently received from our major contributor, RW Caldwell Company and the Hornsleth families. We also had sizable contributions from Bruce Donath, and Al and Suzie Stalb, and other local residents. Their generosity has helped us repair our roof but we need additional monies to repair our ceiling, our lighting, our kitchen stove and a good outside painting job. Our estimated goal is $25,000. Please help us with these essential building repairs by sending your contributions to Lions Club of Gulfport; 4630 Tifton Drive S., Gulfport, FL 33711. –Jill Coyne, Treasurer, Lions Club Foundation, Inc.

Criminalize Masturbation ad

The Monty Python bit made me spew coffee on the paper this morning! –Susan Kerr, via Facebook

