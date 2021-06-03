Letters to the Editor: June 3

Why Not Keep Zoom for Council?

Dear Mayor Henderson: Your comments about and the council’s decision to end Zoom meetings [in print, “Council Returns to ‘Normal,’” May 27, 2021] is a slap in the face to anyone who is immunity compromised, has any physical challenges or lacks transportation options to attend in person. Do you believe in open and transparent government? Zoom has facilitated incredible access to and participation in events worldwide. What burden does having the meeting on Zoom place on the city? It’s clearly time for a change in leadership in Gulfport. – Paul Congo

About this Week’s Cover

This week’s cover features art by Cheryll Grogan, a Gulfport resident of 25 years, who says painting and photography are her “passion and livelihood.” The photograph of the Gulfport Casino was taken when Tropical Storm Debby hovered off shore for a few days in June 2012. Grogan used Photoshop to transform the original image into a “surreal night scene and was lucky to be in the right place at the right time to capture folks tubing” down Beach Boulevard. Prints, coasters and canvas are available. Contact Cheryllgrogan@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...