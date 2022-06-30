Letters to the Editor June 30, 2022

The Gabber & Pride

We love The Gabber! Ignore the haters. –Rita Moore, Gulfport

About the ‘Criminalize Masturbation’ Ad (page eight in print)

A special thank you to The Gabber Newspaper! I’m not sure whose ad this is but it’s brilliant! #everyspermissacred #montypython –Shannon Love, via Facebook

Anyone who doesn’t laugh at this is a real pissant and is very rarely stable. –David Barrett, via Facebook

I cracked up when I saw this the other day. I think I even sent a picture to my friends. –Deana Ali, via Facebook

Hilarious! As a new resident I appreciate you all so much! —Alayne Justicia, via Facebook

Ironically, the drop below 2.1 births is a legit problem. —Keith W. Koehler, via Facebook

Overcoming Doubts: ‘Defund’ the Police?

I am upset with the photo of the front page of the Gabber. It’s nice to report about another avenue to take for behavioral/mental illness issues but did you have to plaster a homeless man down on his luck onto your front page? Really? Hope you never have to walk in his shoes and get humiliated that way. –Mary O’Malley, Gulfport

Trump Flag Destroyed

I agree 100% with Mr. Diorio. Yes, it is wrong to destroy someone’s property, but people should be wiser about what they display from their door. When you insult your neighbors, they let you know, usually in no uncertain terms, they are insulted and you have insulted them and their values. What ever happened to “Love your neighbor, as you love yourself”? A lot of people feel like Mr. Diorio, and their number is growing everyday – hopefully enough to keep the tyrant from taking office again; our democracy is in danger by those dumb enough to believe the ‘big lie’. I can only hope people will use their eyes, brains, and hearts before choosing a dictator over democracy. There is so much hate and discontent and violence in our world today. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could love our neighbors as we love ourselves no matter what color, lifestyle or beliefs they are? When you advertise hate from your doorstep, just like the Nazi flag, you put your flag in jeopardy of others who believe another way. Sorry the property was destroyed, but my gracious, don’t start a war over a dumb two-bit flag that advertises hate and discontent; there is enough of that in the world without flags waving it in the wind. –Mrs. Dearldean Hall, South Pasadena

