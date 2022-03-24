Letters to the Editor, March 24

June Johns

Pesticides at Gulfport’s Dog Park

The golden retriever club of great Britain did a study on lawn chemicals and the increase in cancer for goldens by sniffing chemicals off of lawns. Roundup is supposed to be pulled off the shelf in 2024 and all lawn care workers should have taken the course offered by the county on the proper way and use of lawn chemicals. –Annie Westermann, via Facebook

I’ve seen the company hired by the city spraying and signs for pesticides posted on parks with the Chemlawns as well. –Bryan Tree, via Facebook

