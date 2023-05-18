Here’s The Gabber Newspaper‘s May 18 letters to the editor.

Letters to the Editor May 18: Lisa Leveroni’s Report

The Gabber Newspaper proves the importance of informative honest journalism with every issue. Lisa Leveroni’s piece on page 5 of the May 11-17, 2023 is a prime example. Keep up your fearless valiant work. Gulfport needs you. Florida needs you. —Susan Masztak, Gulfport Sonia Plotnick, Denise Keegan O’Hara, and Help for Women Thank you for the cover story about Denise Keegan O’Hara and the high cost of cancer. I was happy to see so many people supporting Denise at the Denise O’Palooza. Denise has been a dedicated supporter of the Sonia Plotnick Women’s Health Fund (SPHF) for many years, by promoting our cause and donating her art to our silent auctions. SPHF is a local nonprofit that assists women in the Tampa Bay area with their healthcare expenses when they can’t afford them. SPHF is run by a volunteer Board of Directors and has been helping women in our community for over 26 years. If you, or someone you know, needs help with their healthcare expenses, women can apply for assistance on our website at sphf.org. —Carol Vitelli, Chair SPHF, Gulfport

The Oak Tree WinWay Owns

The WinWay sign is now up on the lot at 52nd Street and 29th Avenue South. The city council, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, and citizens of our town need to take action, raise money, and do whatever it takes to make sure this live oak tree remains on the property. It is really worth one’s time to take a look at this tree. –Janet Folsom, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

