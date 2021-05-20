Letters to the Editor: May 20

How Do You Mediate Noise?

Dear Editor: Louder doesn’t mean better. It just means louder! I can’t help but wonder what part of city code Sec. 14-35 entitled “Noise” the North End Taphouse and Gulfport City Council do not understand. After all, it’s written in plain English so that even a child can understand it. The code reads as follows:

“(a) It shall be unlawful and constitute a nuisance to make, cause or allow any noise or sound within the City of Gulfport which exceeds the noise limits set forth herein, is unreasonably loud or disturbing, or is otherwise prohibited by the code.

(b) No sound or noise, from whatever source derived, shall be allowed within the city which exceeds the following A-weighted decibel levels at the given time, as measured from any private property within the city other than the property from which the sound or noise is emanating:

Between 7:00 am and 11:00 pm – 65 decibels

Between 11:00 pm and 7:00 am – 55 decibels”

I suspect the excessive noise problem we are experiencing is two-fold: 1) The owners of North End Taphouse seem to hold the belief that they are above the code; and 2) [Gulfport Councilmember] Christine Brown is trying to be ”politically correct” by playing a very dangerous game called “let’s make a deal – mediate.”

This is unconscionable! There is nothing to mediate unless city council plans on rewriting the city code. Should council consider “an exception” for the North End Taphouse it can’t be done due to city code Sec. 14-36 (10), which allows a noise exception for construction engineering standards or generally accepted construction practices only.

I wonder if Christine Brown would want to “mediate” if she didn’t live about half a mile away from all of the noise. Perhaps the bands should play across the street from her house so she can hear what we hear. I bet it’s louder than a vacuum cleaner. – Deborah Blake

Thank You, Gabber

Dear Editor: I want to thank you for your wonderful reporting in the Gabber. I enjoy reading it online. My father has been a resident of Gulfport for 25 years. He is 94 years old. I like that we can discuss the events in Gulfport together. – Barbara Werner, Cincinnati, Ohio

