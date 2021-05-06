Letters to the Editor: May 6

Proud of Pride

Dear Editor: Very disappointed with the letter to the editor [April 29, 2021] where a woman states she is not excited about Pride in Gulfport. I, on the other hand, am very excited that we can all come together and celebrate members of our community. I am not gay, but a strong supporter of Pride. I have attended and marched in many Pride parades up north. It’s a lot of fun. Bravo Gulfport for having a Pride celebration. Let us all come out and join in the celebration. Viva Pride. – A. Bella.

Strip of Blue a Good Idea

Dear Editor: The photo and article [“Strip of Blue,” April 29, 2021] of the revised plan for the Shore Boulevard South eyesore property next to Salty’s shows a smart adaptation of that property comparable with the “vibe” of Gulfport. In October 2019 there was community rejection of a poorly thought-out plan for a 300-seat, two-level, steel-and-chrome restaurant on that site, totally inappropriate for Gulfport. The new “old Florida” look consisting of four retail spaces seems a perfect solution. Possibly the 2020 virus shutdown influenced this adjusted plan requiring a much lower, but much smarter investment. If so, at least there was one good thing from the COVID-19 virus shutdown. Good luck to property owner Fetfatzes and the new retail shop owners whomever they may be. Locals who can will certainly support new shops in this location, as we try to do for all other local businesses. Stay weird, Gulfport! – Dennis Fasone

