Letters to the Editor Nov. 10

Kudos to Gulfport Public Works

Hats off to the City trash department! These people have been steadily working hard to clear storm debris, brush, etc. from our town. Again, hats off! –Neva Larson, Gulfport

Gulfport on the Edge

Gulfportians and those who work and play here are invited to take part in the first of three community conversations on Nov. 14 at the Casino (6:30-9 p.m.). Ward 1 Councilmember April Thanos is sponsoring these Town Halls with a twist…opportunities for people to share their perspectives, expertise, and creative ideas in small group discussions guided by table hosts. An all-volunteer production team is being trained in the “art of hosting” to make this experience inclusive, productive, and meaningful for participants. Each of the Gulfport on the Edge events, scheduled for Nov. 14, Jan. 30, and April 10 will have a different theme and strategic “altitude” so people can enjoy participating in just one or all of the sessions. Information gathered will be documented, compiled, and made available for use as a foundation for planning and navigating the new realities of our times. Register for the free event at Gulfport_On_The_Edge.eventbrite.com. –Ingrid Bredenberg, Gulfport

Random Act of Kindness

A week ago I had gone to McDonalds to pick up biscuits for my husband and me. When I handed my money to the cashier, I was told that the car ahead of me had paid my bill. I cannot begin to describe the incredible feeling that came over me to realize that in this crazy world of ours, there are still wonderful people who perform loving acts of kindness to complete strangers! What that person didn’t know is that while waiting in line, I had received news of a death of a family member. The kindness became a special message that meant even more to me! –Marilyn Savery, no city given

A Letter From Tim McBride’s Family

My husband and I would like to share our hearty thanks and pleasure for the article on our son, Tim McBride, featured in the October issue of The Gabber. Tim is a very special and loved member of our immediate family, but given his outgoing personality has also become a member of many families, some unknown to us. Our lifelong goal has always been to make Tim’s life meaningful and rewarding. You have captured him at his best, working hard and contributing. We could not be more grateful and pleased with your article! Copies of your [newspaper] are now circulating with families and friends in Ohio and South Carolina. Again, our thanks! –Jan and Bob McBride