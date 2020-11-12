Letters to the Editor: Nov 12

Many Thanks from Midge

Dear Editor: The recent celebration of my 100th birthday was due to the efforts of many people. So many that is impossible to individually thank them. If you are reading this and you are one of those people, you have my heart-felt thanks for making me so happy. – Gratefully, Midge Wayland

Keep Up the Good Work

Dear Editor: Your recent series “A Grave Situation,” inspired me to donate. I lived in Gulfport for many years and I loved the small-town feeling of it. (The frequent flooding drove me out.) At the library, I’d always pick up a copy of the “Gulfport Gabber,” as it was then called. It was always fun to glance through it, but it rarely had anything more than passing interest to Gulfport residents. So this is a real change! I appreciate your efforts to give the newspaper some real substance with this excellent and timely series. Also, I don’t want to forget to mention the interesting article on the Longleaf Pines and their role in Florida history.

I’m now picking up the Gabber at the Gulfport Library, which I started using again since it now has become almost easier to break into a bank than get into the St. Pete libraries – a bit of a unfortunate overreaction, even in these unprecedented times!

Thank you very much for your good work. – Nina Ramos