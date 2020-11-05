Letters to the Editor: Nov 5

Kudos on History and the Environment

Dear Editor: I really enjoy articles in the Gabber that inform us of history right in our own backyard. This week’s coverage of the Historic Peninsula Inn is another.

Another favorite recent piece was “Return of the Majestic Longleaf Pines” . Nature and the environment is my particular interest – and I could never have guessed that the natural environment of this area was covered with towering long leaf pines. These southern pines had many uses and fed local economies, built communities and harbored wild life. The trees are long gone, and so, too are birds that found harbor there.

The Gabber not only gave us the history of the Southern Longleaf Pine but how the Florida State Parks is encouraging the movement to restore these trees and how you can help. Thank you, Gabber. – M.L. Faunce, Gulfport

Thanks for Helping on the Candy Chute Trail

Dear Editor: The City of Gulfport Recreation Division would like to send a big “Thank you” to everyone that helped make our 1st Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Candy Chute Trail a success. Thank you to these city employees: Jami Rowell, Jessica McKinney, Alton Hooker, Savannah Roderick, Angelica Castro-Tovar, Micheal Williams, Brian Van Slyke, Taryon Bearns, Brian Benjamin, Tyler Pridemore, Gerry Ochoa, Antonio Monroe, Bibi Baksh, Heather Wyble, Teresa Carrico, Blake Boyer and Mike Worthington. Thank you to these volunteers: Carly Keith, Cadence Rowell, Connor Rowell, Satori Royle, Ethan Van Slyke, Haley Wyble, Norman Wyble, Emanuel Castro-Tovar, Pat Carney, Mitchell Carney, Crista Broesler, Susan Harle, Bailey Peterson, Jared Felicetti, Hannah Harley, Billy Whidden, Dianna Schwarz, Aaron Sysomboune, Destiny Chaney, Dayle Ployner, Omar Villafane, Nate Boyer, Kassandra Monroe, Maggie Sigeal, Drayton Browne, Drayton Browne II, David Vongsyprasom, T Major, Anastaija Pagano, Joanne McRoberts, Steve McRoberts, Isabel Harbour, Willie Ney, Wendi Ney, Nashawn Noel, Renne Gray, Mylashia Jackson, Maiya Busch, Christian Laroche, Dominic Conroy, Jacob Muncy, Derek Dix, Marissa Dix, Selena Martin-Salvador, Jennifer Cisneros, Asia Lai, Rocky Rowell, Karen Workman, Shari Hooker, Vicki Perkins, Janice Smith, Verna Witusik, Carolyn Herman, Lora Files, Scott Files, Donna Roderick and Sara Hack.

We were grateful to see many happy families and a lot of amazing costumes of all ages. COVID did not put a damper on our Halloween spirit! – Marivel Gutierrez, City of Gulfport

