Letters to the Editor: Oct 29

Keep Up the Good Work

Dear Editor: I never do this but feel I must. I truly enjoy the email that I get from the Gabber and the articles about the Black cemeteries is extremely interesting. Please keep up the great work. Gulfport is a different place for sure and I hope to be down within the month to enjoy it. Great to see that you don’t have a town drunk but that you all take turns. Stay safe. – Michael Gerasimovich

So Lame

Dear Editor: You said no politics. Well first the cartoon showing BLM, then this week fundraiser for them. No police report, knock off the humor just report like a reporter should. No horoscope. Community question so lame. Nothing much left to look forward to for me. Sorry. – Jerri Tate

Editor’s note: The Gabber has never had a policy of “no politics.” It was founded in 1968 specifically to cover local politics.