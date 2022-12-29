The Wrong Steps

Why would the architect design (and the center’s management approve) the new center with 20-plus steps? It’s a “senior” center for heaven’s sake, even if some of the employees who will work in that new center are not seniors. Way too many steps for a local, small-town business! Makes no sense at all! —Margaret Carusoferraro, North Redington Beach and hopefully a future Gulfportian

The Gabber asked the City of Gulfport to respond. Here’s what we learned:

Many hours went into the development and design of the new Gulfport Senior Center concept, taking into consideration the land available to build the space needed for the growing senior population, the 50+ year age range of the center’s participants, as well as the vast levels of abilities and disabilities of the people we serve. New design concepts, including Universal Design (UD), became the focal point while designing the new building. UD allows for people to use all spaces with the same effort, regardless of your level of ability (or disability.) The required staircase in the new Senior Center design is a perfect example of UD: Unnoticed by the common eye, the stair treads are wider, the rise is shorter, and resting platforms are perfectly placed all allowing for the maximum use at the lowest level of effort. Besides, all who prefer not to use the stairs or are unable to use them have access to the elevator, conveniently located in the main lobby. –Rachel Cataldo, Senior Center Supervisor

Want more info on UD? Check out washington.edu/doit/universal-design-process-principles-and-applications

Holiday Decoration Contest Winners

A number of entries were received this season for the Holiday Decorations Contest. Santa, along with a few of his elves, ventured out on a rainy Tuesday evening and found many wondrous, wintry sights! All the entries were glittering with holiday spirit! The choice was a difficult task for Santa and his elves, as so many entries really did a fantastic job! The winner of the General Theme is Christopher Feltman (2829 57th St. S.), and the winner of the Commercial Theme is Shell (5150 Gulfport Blvd. S.). Please check out all the other entries that decorated this holiday season (in no particular order): 2832 57th St. S.; 5902 15th Ave. S.; 5521 12th Ave. S.; 5517 18th Ave. S.; 1902 53rd St. S.; 2825 53rd St. S.; and 3215 Beach Blvd. S. Thank you to all who participated in this year’s contest. You truly brightened up Gulfport this season. –Marivel Gutierrez, Gulfport Recreation Center