Letters to the Editor, Sept. 1

Wrong Way Homes

I greatly resent Winway Homes coming into our neighborhood and destroying our old homes and trees, and then replacing them with houses that are out of proportion in size and character to the surrounding homes. When I see their sign on a lot, I think: WrongWay Homes: Erasing Gulfport’s character, charm, and history one lot at a time. –Eric Folsom, Gulfport

A Poll Worker’s Advice on Voting

I’ve worked the polls in Pinellas since early 2020, and I believe these steps will help people get in and out of the polls, more efficiently. Review the information on votepinellas.gov. On the home page the red blocks allow the following:

1. Register or update your voter registration

2. Check your current voter status

3. Request a mail-in ballot or request to stop mail ballots

4. Verify your correct precinct (some have changed)

5. Volunteer to become a poll worker

Under “Election Information” you can find a list of acceptable forms of identification. Florida law requires a valid picture and signature identifications. Some acceptable forms of ID don’t have a signature, just a picture (for example, the Concealed Weapon Permit or VA ID cards) If your ID doesn’t have a signature, you’ll be asked for a second acceptable form of ID with a signature. I recommend using your drivers license. Check the list on votepinellas.gov. The signature on your drivers license is your official signature and when you sign the inspector will compare to the signature on file. Please look at your signature before coming to the polls. I know that my signature on checks is not like my official signature, and I had a mail-in ballot rejected. My signature on the ballot envelope did not match the signature on my drivers license.

Once you send in a mail in ballot, you can check the status on votepinellas.gov. You can also check the early voting dates and locations. The last thing is your current address. If you’ve moved and your drivers license isn’t updated, or you haven’t updated the address on the voters list in votepinellas.gov, you’ll have to spend more time with the clerk or assistant clerk to verify your address before voting. This takes about five-10 minute to update.

Finally, our next election is Nov. 8.

1. Check your precinct; some people have new polling stations

2. Check the acceptable forms of Identification

3. Does your current address match on your ID and voters registration card?

4. If you do not have internet access, call 727-464-8683

–Paul Skinner Gulfport

