Letters to the Editor: Sept 17

by

April Has Our Backs

Dear Editor: After reading the treatment new councilperson April Thanos received from the rest of our city council I want to tell you a story. A few months ago we learned we were bleeding money with a leaking water line. Our monthly water bill was over $400! We immediately turned our incoming water off and looked at getting our water leak fixed. Long story short, we finally had our house totally replumbed at a cost of $9,000. Because our sewage charges for our high bills were over $200 I prepared a fact sheet and sent it to the city water department. A month later I received an offer of 20-some dollars to be deducted from our upcoming water bill. I found this offer insulting and wrote to April Thanos asking her to look into this issue. She did and a month later I received a notice that I’d receive $235 off my upcoming water bills. I think April has our backs and she deserves more respect from the Gulfport powers that be. – April Arnesen, Gulfport

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!