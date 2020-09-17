Letters to the Editor: Sept 17

April Has Our Backs

Dear Editor: After reading the treatment new councilperson April Thanos received from the rest of our city council I want to tell you a story. A few months ago we learned we were bleeding money with a leaking water line. Our monthly water bill was over $400! We immediately turned our incoming water off and looked at getting our water leak fixed. Long story short, we finally had our house totally replumbed at a cost of $9,000. Because our sewage charges for our high bills were over $200 I prepared a fact sheet and sent it to the city water department. A month later I received an offer of 20-some dollars to be deducted from our upcoming water bill. I found this offer insulting and wrote to April Thanos asking her to look into this issue. She did and a month later I received a notice that I’d receive $235 off my upcoming water bills. I think April has our backs and she deserves more respect from the Gulfport powers that be. – April Arnesen, Gulfport