Dear Editor: I just wanted to say how much I enjoyed the “Awesome ‘Possum” article that was published earlier this month. I love animals, but have always disliked ‘possums. While I initially thought the article would be “Possum Propaganda,” I was happy to learn some cool facts about these little guys and now have a newfound respect for them! – Sean Wilson, Gulfport

