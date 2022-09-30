Letters to the Editor Sept. 29 2022

What Type of Owl Was That, Again?

I‘m sure others have already pointed out the error in the photo caption within the article about owl fatalities in issue No. 2778, Sept. 15-21. The photo is that of an eastern screech owl, gray morph, and NOT a burrowing owl. I am a long-term volunteer caring for the birds of prey at Boyd Hill (over 30 years as a volunteer) and can say positively that we have never had a burrowing owl in captivity. I do, however, commend you for publishing the article because use of rodent poisons has become a major problem for rodent predators. I was pleased to see that the recommendations for use of snap traps by Nancy Murrah and others was included as a suggested solution. Overall this was a very useful and well-done article. –Gabe Vargo, St. Petersburg

Editor’s Note: As you know – and other readers recognized – that little guy in the photo is most definitely a screech owl. We did have the right species identified in the digital version of this article, we didn’t correct in print. We apologize, and thanks for your eagle (or should we say owl?) eye!

The Gabber welcomes and encourages letters and commentary. One letter per person, per month. All letters must be signed with your real name and city, and should be as brief as possible (ideally <250 words). We may edit letters for content, clarity and length. We will not print letters that incite violence, include personal attacks on private citizens, or that are intentionally misleading or inaccurate. Letters sent to the Gabber for print will also appear online and on the Gabber’s social media pages. Commentary posted to the Gabber’s website and social media pages may also be used in print. Opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent the views of the Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or mail them to 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.