Letters to the Editor: September 23

Comments this Week from the Gabber’s Facebook Page:

Clam Bayou Litter Device Adds to Milestone

Fish in a barrel! 100,000 lbs. of trash collected…would be impressive if not for the fact the “skimmer” device is in a pond that is scientifically/specifically designed to catch and trap 95% of floatable debris! Let’s put that device on the end of 44st South and Quincy St. South where the loads of trash empty freely into the bayou and out to the bay. Thanks for your consideration. – Kurt Zuelsdorf

Gulfport Says Goodbye to Larry Enlow

I first met Larry and Maureen years ago, cannot remember exactly when, it was either contra dancing in Atlanta, or at the local yearly contra dance weekend we call Snowball held at the Gulfport Casino. Larry had such a captivating personality – we became quick friends. He loved being on the water and I would take him and Maureen out on my sailboat sailing. I told him the only way to see the Gulfport fireworks was on a boat out in Boca Ciega Bay just off the Williams Pier. Larry was like a kid seeing fireworks for the first time…His house, which is like a living and growing fairytale, has become a Gulfport gem. I loved to see them out playing his Cajun music with Maureen. I often thought if he played in a graveyard in New Orleans he would have all the dead dancing on their graves. It makes me sad to not have him in my life any longer, which I’m sure is the same for many who he touched…

– Richard Walters

Very touching. Thanks for sharing this beautiful tribute. – Anne Marie Marcario-Fraley

Ray Domingo Celebrates the RightBrain

It was a wonderful event. The array of talent in this town never ceases to amaze. So glad I got to see it. Thank you for putting it together, Ray Domingo. – Dawn Waters

