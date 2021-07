Gulfport Public Library’s award-winning LGBTQ Resource Center is on a roll with donations. Recently, the Raymond James Pride Inclusion Network donated the proceeds from a virtual drag queen Bingo event with Alexis de la Mer on June 23 to the help support the resource center’s programming.

Nick Billera, left, and Cass Masessa from Raymond James’ PIN present a check for $2,258 to Susan Gore – in a Pride flag “cape” – and Greg Stemm from the LGBTQ Resource Center board.

