Library Launches Animal Summer Reading Program

If you love animals and books, Mirror Lake Community Library’s got the program for you.

The animal-themed summer reading program for youth and adults kicked off Saturday, June 12 with representatives from the library, animal advocacy organization St. Pete PAWS and Healthy St. Pete encouraging readers of all ages.

Library staff prepared several events for the summer reading program in conjunction with the animal theme.

“We just want to encourage folks to participate this summer,” Beth Lindsay, library services manager said.

Readers can join summer reading challenges and activities, such as “Felines and Folktales” – a virtual event featuring staff and volunteers reading their favorite cat-related stories in the kitten room of Pet Pal Animal Shelter – and an under-the-sea-themed virtual escape room, available all summer. When readers complete challenges, they can enter raffles to win prizes such as a Kindle Fire.

“We’re keeping a very open mind. We hope that adults will join in on the fun of summer reading and log their days that they read to earn prizes and also participate in some of our virtual programs that we have to offer,” Charlee Bryson, librarian III of the adult services department said.

On Saturday, St. Pete Paws handed out activity books for kids and let them take photos inside giant PAWS frames with various stuffed animals. Healthy St. Pete provided nutritional information and activity guides for kids.

“We are just excited that people are reading. We encourage people to read: traditional books, ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, online platforms for people,” said Bryson.

The library is also hosting a Pride month session on June 17 with a viewing of “Moonlight” and a Zoom discussion. Whale of a Cat Tail, a discussion of Florida native aquatic plants hosted by the Florida Native Plant Society, will happen July 17.

For more events, visit splibraries.org/mirror_library.html.

