In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 20, the Gulfport Public Library recently provided a board for residents of all ages to answer “life’s most persistent and urgent” question according to Dr. King: “What are you doing for others?”

Responses, posted on multi-colored hand cutouts, include:

“I recycle! I compost! I don’t and never will litter!”

“Started a knitting club.”

“I make music.”

“I protest!”

“I fix stuff.”

“I encourage others and try to make them smile!”