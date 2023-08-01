Lida’s Jungle Hosts Summer Market

On July 30, the Lida’s Jungle summer market had live music, local vendors, food trucks, and plenty of plants for sale.

“We are so excited to highlight some of our favorite local makers! We’ll have music, ice cold refreshments, delicious eats courtesy of Latin Lunch Box, fun raffles and more,” Lida’s website said.

Hand-Crafted Pieces

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., white vendor tents covered the plant nursery’s parking lot. Many of the vendors sold hand-crafted items such as candles, ceramics, glassware, jewelry, and soap.

Bergamot & Sunshine Owner Jessica Kinzer set up a booth at the market selling her funky glassware, shirts, keychains, and claw clips. Kinzer said she uses a Cricut vinyl printer on cups and mugs. She decorates the glassware with bright colors and shapes of leaves and flowers.

Ceramics Finds

Alterra Handmade had a booth with owner Andrea Espinoza. Espinoza crafts functional ceramic art. At the Alterra Handmade booth, customers could purchase one of her air plant pots, mugs, and decorated fortune cookies.

No, there are no fortunes in the cookies. But, Espinoza said they are hollow so if you want to sneak a little fortune in one, it is possible.

Kayla Harbeitner, a St. Pete ceramicist, brought her best glazed pots, mugs, and pumpkins to the market.

Harbeitner founded Atelier St. Pete, a pottery studio and gallery. She said she’s molded and crafting pottery for 16 years.

Squeaky Clean Soap

Now, this booth had the prettiest soap ever. Pure With Love is a locally based, organic soap company founded by Jasmine Elhaddad. Elhaddad sold vibrant, shimmery, and fruity soap at the summer market.

Elhaddad told The Gabber Newspaper she chooses the soap’s scent based on whatever mood she is in. She tends to make fruity scented bars — she had a Fruit Loops cereal version of soap. Don’t try looking for a peach scent — Elhaddad is not a fan of peach.

Live Music

While bouncing from one vendor to another, live music from All Day Breakfast blessed visitors’ ears. All Day Breakfast is a local band who performed at Lida’s Jungle’s store opening at this new location back in March.

The group performed covers of songs as well as some original songs.

Lida’s Jungle

The nursery had all doors open and plenty of plants ready to go home with you. Keep an eye out for the next market at this place!

Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-906-5422