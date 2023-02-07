Lifetime Movie ‘Moonlight Bay’ Films in Gulfport

Over the past two weeks in Gulfport, people have noticed a film production company working across the city. While some assumed it was the announced Jebus film – made locally – started to roll, no dice. The film? The Lifetime movie Moonlight Bay, a romantic comedy, and it’s set in South Pinellas.

While the crew – some local to the Tampa Bay area – has filmed in Clearwater, Tampa, and St. Pete, Josh Noftz, the production supervisor, sang the praises of both Gulfport city staff and Gulfportians.

“Justin’s been awesome,” Noftz, the film’s production supervisor who also owns J.T.’s Roadhouse in Tampa (he bought it during the pandemic), told The Gabber, referring to Justin Shea, Gulfport’s Cultural Events Supervisor. “We’ve been working with David Goff [with Pia’s Trattoria] and Elliot at GulfPerk. They’re amazing.”

Noftz said the production company went through the proper channels in obtaining permits and permissions with the City of Gulfport. Shea confirmed that was, indeed, the case.

Gulfport businesses and ambience provide the flavor for the film.

“We have the cutest little town that makes a wonderful backdrop for cute little comedy – or murder mystery,” Stacey Purcell, a board member on the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, told The Gabber.

The Lifetime crew filmed at Gulfport’s Clymer Park last week, and at Pia’s Trattoria and the waterfront on Feb. 6. Next week, they’ll set up their cameras inside the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club.

Some of the crew made a point to mention how much they enjoyed Gulfport, noting the overall vibe in the area. Plus, Noftz noted, “this is great for artists.”

The Lifetime movie has no release date yet, but when Moonlight Bay comes out, Gulfporters will likely see plenty of their city by the sea on the screen.