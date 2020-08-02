Lifetime of the Century

by

Dottie Conway with flower bouquet
About 20 residents, plus Gulfport Fire Rescue and police, came to cheer Mrs. Dottie Conway on her 100th birthday.

 

Dottie Conway celebrated her centennial birthday Saturday, July 18. 

That’s right, Dottie turned one hundred years old and her fellow Town Shore residents didn’t let this milestone slip under the radar. 

In times of COVID-19, birthday celebrations tend to be sparse – or lonely – affairs. But not Dottie’s. Even the Gulfport Police Department and Gulfport Fire Rescue came to honor Mrs. Conway with all the bells and whistles – and sirens and horns. 

“We don’t know Dottie very well,” said neighbor Jackie Bohl, “but we couldn’t let her not celebrate her 100th birthday.”

About 20 residents came to cheer and sing to Mrs. Conway. Although they were socially distanced and masked up, the sentiment was not lost. Mrs. Conway left with a smile… and a slice of well-earned cake. 

Dottie Conway with her son, Tim Conway and her daughter, Katy Cassidy during her surprise 100th birthday party at Town Shores, Saturday, July 18.

 

by Laura Mulrooney

