Lincoln Cemetery Gets Back to its Roots

In 1926, a grave marker company established Lincoln Cemetery in Gulfport. Borneof segregation and pushing the Black community out of the city and into small, neglected communities, the nearly nine-acre lot serves as the final resting place for more than 6,000 bodies, most of them Black. Now, the cemetery is returning to Black hands. Cross and Anvil, an organization associated with the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church, will take over caretaker duties.

History of Lincoln Cemetery

More than 1,000 of the graves belong to veterans. One of the graves belongs to Chester James Sr., a prominent civil rights activist who dedicated his life to the Black community through the NAACP and helping Black Americans register to vote. He received many awards, including the distinguished service award from the NAACP and the Gold Pin from president Lyndon B. Johnson.

Through the nearly 100 years of existence, many owner transitions, and downright abandonment, many of the burial records are missing or destroyed. In the 1950s, the cemetery began to decline. After the owners weren’t able to collect enough money to maintain the area, it fell to Florida’s weeds and water.

In 2009, a caretaker stepped up. Sarlie McKinnon III took control of the cemetery and established a nonprofit to maintain it. Unfortunately, by 2012, McKinnon stepped back and relinquished responsibility for the cemetery, forcing the City to maintain it.

Just a few years later, a Gulfport resident took an interest in the area.

Lincoln Cemetery Volunteer

In 2015, Vanessa Gray began volunteering at the cemetery. This began with trash cleanup and general maintenance, but by 2017 she was the primary caretaker. Gray, a white woman, began her work by cleaning up garbage and uncovering tombstones. While she was praised for her efforts by some, others brought up issues.

Gray started a nonprofit corporation, Lincoln Cemetery Society, Inc. She had private conversations with the property’s owner, and quickly acquired a deed to Lincoln Cemetery. During this time, Greater Mt. Zion AME Church had already started creating a management plan, and were “caught off guard” by the sudden change of ownership, according to a 2020 article by James Schnur.

Lincoln Cemetery Society couldn’t raise enough money to maintain the area, and the City of Gulfport assumed much of the maintenance. They City also bought her tools for yard work, but they were quickly stolen, according to Paul Ray, Gulfport’s Ward III councilmember.

Despite the challenges, the City recognized Gray’s commitment to Lincoln Cemetery, and Gulfport as a whole.

“Vanessa did an amazing job,” Ray said. “It’s a big job that requires a full-time team. It’s truly quite commendable. There are liens on the property from mowing the grass that make it near-impossible to get grants and the donations she got were pretty limited, so she paid for most of the work.”

The City plans to celebrate Gray’s work at the Mar. 5 Gulfport City Council meeting, where it may award her the Spirit of Gulfport award.

Lincoln Cemetery’s Future

Reverend Clarence Williams from the Greater Mt. Zion AME is working closely with the Ray and the rest of the City to look forwards to the future of the cemetery.

“I’m glad this is resolved after 20 years,” said Ray. “Reverend Williams already reached out to us to ask about a committee to oversee caretaking. He wants transparency and community involvement, which is exactly what we want.

