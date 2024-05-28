Lincoln Cemetery Liens and Fees Forgiven

On May 21, Gulfport City Council agreed to forgive almost $60,000 in liens against the o0wners of Lincoln Cemetery.

Lincoln Cemetery Liens Forgiven

The historic cemetery is the final resting place for thousands of people, dating to 1926 when the cemetery opened. These graves include more than 1,000 veterans, as well as an important Civil Rights leader.

Lincoln Cemetery’s history has close links to St. Petersburg’s Historic Gas Plant District. Three separate historically Black cemeteries once made up the land that currently is the parking lot to Tropicana Field.

The Lincoln Cemetery liens are not all that happened at the May 21 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about donations, Gulfport community development, and Gulfport Library summer programs.

Throughout the years, the Black community ended up on the outskirts as St. Petersburg expanded and urbanized. Lincoln Cemetery became an invaluable part of the culture of the area. Despite this, the cemetery faced the challenges of abandonment, and lack of upkeep.

Resolution 2024-05

This resolution deals with an agreement with Cross & Anvil Human Services, and forgives these Lincoln Cemetery liens and fees.

In early 2024, Cross & Anvil took over Lincoln Cemetery in Gulfport. Before that, Vanessa Gray had the responsibility of caring for the historically Black cemetery. The cemetery owner faced challenges, including multiple code enforcement issues and liens on the property.

Read more about Lincoln Cemetery’s history in part two of our series about historically Black cemeteries, A Grave Situation.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way.