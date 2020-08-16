The Gabber Book Club Debuts

The first Gabber Book Club, in partnership with Tombolo Books, happened on Wednesday, August 12 with Gabber owner Cathy Salustri Loper as facilitator. Readers Zoomed in to discuss T Kira Madden’s coming of age memoir “The Lost Tribe of Fatherless Girls” about growing up in Boca Raton, Florida. Participants praised Madden’s voice and her depiction of difficult relationships. Folks shared comments like “the words floated off the page,” “loved the language” and “I felt connected to her story,” as well as thoughts on other themes in the book such as race, privilege and the socioeconomics of addiction.

The book club meets again on Wednesday, September 9 via Zoom with Amanda Hagood as facilitator. September’s book is “Gun Love” by Jennifer Clement, longlisted for the 2018 National Book Award. It is available at tombolobooks.com or by downloading the ebook or audiobook from libro.fm. Read more here.

The Gabber Book Club focuses on books with diverse voices and a Florida connection. Anyone who loves to read is invited to attend.

Flash Fiction Contest Aims to Boost Creativity

Have you lost your creative mojo? The librarians at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library of Pinellas Park want to help. They are hosting a flash fiction contest for those who express their creativity through writing. According to the contest webpage, “as stress grows, inspiration dries up and motivation grinds to a halt” – something many creative people can relate to right now.

The contest is open to Pinellas County residents in three age brackets: Adult, age 18 and older; Teen, ages 13-17; and Child, ages 7-12. Submissions must be 1,000 words or less. First, second and third place winners will be awarded in each age group, winning entries will be printed in a zine. The contest theme will be announced August 30. Prizes are gift cards to Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg.

For contest details click here.

Keep St. Pete Lit Hosts Typewriter Talks

Keep St. Pete Lit, the St. Pete literary arts org, is hosting an online series to inspire and motivate writers and those who love their work. The weekly series showcases literary works and interviews by writers throughout the Tampa Bay area. The 17th Typewriter Talk on August 4 featured Kitchen Table Literary Arts founder and author Sheree L. Greer. All episodes are available on the Keep St. Pete Lit Facebook page.