Tell Your Story in a Thousand Words

Keep St. Pete Lit hosts its next Flash Fiction Night on Wednesday, November 11. According to the organization’s website, flash fiction is a great way to generate story ideas that may turn into longer pieces, or listening to another writer’s story may inspire you in ways you never imagined.

Each story must be 1,000 words or less and inspired by the month’s theme. November’s theme is “Harvest.” Participants read their stories via Zoom in an event broadcast on Facebook Live.

For more, go to keepstpetelit.org or fb.com/keepstpetelit.

Or Write a Novel in a Month

November 1 kicked off National Novel Writing Month, more commonly known as NaNoWriMo. Writers commit to writing 1,667 words a day to reach a goal of 50,000 words by the end of November. Local orgs are gearing up to provide support for writers with word count goals, writing process discussions and check-ins, and it’s not too late to start.

Kitchen Table Literary Arts hosts “Quit Playing and Finish Your First Draft” exclusively for Black and women of color writers via Zoom. Find more at kitchen-table.org.

Pinellas South Writers (A NaNoWriMo Thing) encourages writers to sign up for the National Novel Writing Month Write-In at nanowrimo.org and make the group your home region. Visit the dedicated Facebook page to connect with the group, get information, sign up for emails, meet up online and learn the ropes on their Prep Page.

Tombolo Books Debuts Two New Book Clubs

The latest book club entry hosted by Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg, the Crime Travel Book Club, gives readers a two-fer – a great mystery and a story that is set in an exotic location. On the second Thursday of each month, readers enjoy crime fiction from a different country. The launch is Thursday, November 5, and the first selection is “Confessions on the 7:45” by Lisa Unger.

Over the next three months, selections include crime fiction set in Poland, Thailand and Ghana. Currently, all meetings take place on Zoom at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Tombolo also launched a new monthly series, “Community Conversations,” presented by the African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg. President Gwendolyn Reese joins various guests to discuss community topics surrounding race, African American history and culture, the preservation of historic landmarks, community engagement and more.

All events are currently held via Zoom. Find more at tombolobooks.com.