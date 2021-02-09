St. Petersburg Main Library is Now President Barack Obama Library

You can’t yet see it, yet, but you can hear it. When calling the former main branch of the St. Petersburg public library system, patrons are now greeted with “Thank you for calling the President Barack Obama Main Library.” But although the sign was delivered to the facility in late January, just ahead of Black History Month, it has not yet replaced the St. Petersburg Main Library sign.

The unveiling ceremony for the new name and sign is slated to take place sometime this month. No date has been set, according to Ben Kirby, communications director for Mayor Rick Kriseman, but he anticipates that happening very soon.

Stay tuned for details.

Wordier Than Thou Publishing Conference Goes Virtual

The Tampa Bay Publishing Conference, hosted by literary organization Wordier Than Thou and Creative Pinellas, is going virtual this year. Now in its fourth year, the popular event provides news and tips about the ins and outs of the publishing industry from Florida authors and industry professionals.

This year they will offer free streaming conversations with authors about their publishing journeys and panels on various publishing topics February 21 through 28.

For more, find Wordier Than Thou on Facebook.

The Gabber Book Club’s Next Great Read

The Gabber Book Club’s selection for March is “Mostly Dead Things” by Miami-based author Kristen Arnett. The book has been described as a darkly funny look at a family – that just happens to own a taxidermy business – and love. Publishers Weekly says “Mostly Dead Things” is “set in a richly rendered Florida and filled with delightfully wry prose and bracing honesty.” Published in 2020, the novel made plenty of best book of the year lists including ones from NPR, The New Yorker and the New York Times.

The Gabber Book Club meets on March 10 at 7 p.m., virtually for now. Get books at Tombolo Books, which keeps plenty of Gabber Book Club selections on hand for readers. RSVP to bookclubs@tombolobooks.com for a Zoom link. You can also join the Gabber Book Club Facebook group for more conversation about the books plus articles that relate to what is read.